Thieves steal 65 laptops from primary school in Olievenhoutbosch

An unknown number of thieves stole 65 laptops from the computer laboratory of an Olievenhoutbosch primary school on Tuesday night, reports Centurion Rekord.

The Walter Sisulu Primary School in Extension 15 had recently received 45 of the laptops as a donation.

Together with the laptops, thieves took 21 computer monitors and a central processing unit which served as the laboratories’ server, according to school principal Garos Kabinde.

Kabinde said he was notified of the theft by the school’s security guard at around 4.30am on Wednesday morning.

“The entire window had been removed by the thieves including the burglar bars,” Kabinde told Centurion Rekord.

“While the theft was taking place our security guard, who is unarmed, was hiding in the bathroom after hearing a strange noise.”

Kabinde said the school of 1,245 learners had received 45 laptops as a donation from The Click Foundation in February.

“Now that the computers have been stolen, the learners have nothing else.

“The school is struggling.”

Olievenhoutbosch police confirmed the station commander was due to visit the school on Wednesday morning to personally investigate the matter. The Gauteng education department had yet to respond to requests for comment.

