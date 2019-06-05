Cape Winelands becoming hot spot for farm attacks

According to the Western Cape government, the Cape Winelands are becoming a hot spot for farm attacks.

Police have confirmed another farm attack in the Cape Winelands on Wednesday, the third in less than a week.

On Sunday, well-known wine farmer Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. That same night, an elderly couple’s house was broken into on a farm nearby.

“Three armed suspects gained entry to the house and threatened the two occupants, both aged 70. They fled with personal belongings and are yet to be arrested,” said the police’s Andre Traut.

On Tuesday morning, a woman was attacked by robbers in a separate incident in her house on a Klapmuts farm and was left injured.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

