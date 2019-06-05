Two SPCA inspectors assaulted by mob in Eldorado Park

Two SPCA inspectors were assaulted by a mob of angry residents in Eldorado Park on Friday, reports Westside-Eldos.

Eldorado Park police station communication officer Constable Fezeka Khobo confirmed the incident happened. The Johannesburg SPCA also created a post of the incident on their Facebook group.

“It is alleged that residents assaulted the two inspectors out of the blue. Residents assaulted them with bricks, stole the car keys and also smashed the windows of the vehicle,” said Khobo.

“Some of the SPCA members immediately rushed to the station to report this gruesome incident, our brigadier and some of the members immediately rushed to the scene to save the inspectors,” she added.

Khobo confirmed that no arrests had been made so far.

“We appeal to the community to assist us in apprehending the perpetrators,” said Khobo.

The bakkie’s windows have since been replaced by DGC Glass.

