Memorial under way for 12-year-old boy killed in alleged gang shooting

As Cape Town police search for the killers of a 12-year-old boy who was gunned down outside a mosque in Ravensmead over the weekend, members of the community he belonged to have gathered at his former school, at Tygersig Primary School, to host a memorial service for him.

According to EWN, the deceased has been identified as Ashwin Jones and he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Daily Mail UK reports that Jones was hit by twenty-two bullets from two gunmen in what is thought to have been part of a sick initiation to earn membership of a gang in the area.

The grade five pupil and a group of other youngsters in the area often guarded cars of worshippers at the Elsies River mosque and he was doing so on Friday evening just after 9pm when he was attacked.

According to spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the incident happened at 9.25pm at the corner of Arnold and Connaught Road, Eureka Estate, when the members of the apparently rival gangs opened fire at each other and caused panic among the civilians.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.