Man’s brand new car hijacked minutes after being purchased

A man from East London in the Eastern Cape has no fond memories of eMalahleni.

Wonga Malusi just drove his newly purchased Toyota Hilux Raider out of the car dealership when he was hijacked, reports Witbank News.

Malusi said he was literally behind the wheel for 10 minutes when he was hijacked.

“I saw the car and fell in love with it. I asked the dealership to add extras and asked them to deliver the vehicle when all the extras were fitted. They told me they fear being hijacked and asked if I could take ownership of my car from their dealership. I collected the vehicle on Saturday, May 25 and the fuel gauge showed I only had a range of 37km to drive before I run out of fuel. I topped up with fuel and noticed a suspicious looking maroon vehicle behind me.”

Malusi said he came to a stop at a stop street behind a Mercedes Benz with a Free State number plate. That is when things went wrong.

“Passengers climbed out of the Mercedes and the next thing they were standing next to me pointing firearms at me. They told me to get out and drove off.”

Malusi said he would never again set foot in eMalahleni.

Police spokesperson Capt Eddie Hall said drivers should be more alert, especially this time of the year with winter approaching as it gets darker earlier.

“People returning from work are often tired, frustrated and not alert to potentially threatening circumstances. Yet, this is when you must be most alert. By 5pm it is nearly dark and motorists stand more of a risk of becoming the prey of hijackers,” Capt Hall said.

Capt Hall said motorists must not resist when getting hijacked, “Give your cooperation. Remember that your life is more important than a car.”

He said there still were no leads after the fatal hijacking of Helen Fanourakis earlier this year.

Fanourakis was shot dead on Sunday, March 31, during a hijacking.

This took place right in front of the entrance to the security complex in Del Judor Street where she lived with her two sons.

If you have any information that can help the police in their investigation you can contact Lieutenant Colonel Solly Thobejane at 079 891 5845 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

