Two shoppers killed in Boksburg shooting

Two shoppers were shot and killed during a robbery at Veggie Land shopping centre in Klippoortjie Park, Dawn Park, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to Shawn Herbst, the Netcare media liaison officer, it is alleged that at least 11 suspects robbed one of the stores at the shopping centre.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that an adult male and an adult female member of the public sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” said Herbst.

“Both patients were declared dead on the scene.”

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said that when paramedics and law enforcement units arrived on the scene the two people were found lying motionless on the floor inside the store.

“Information on site revealed that during the robbery the suspects shot randomly, instantly killing the two people. ”

