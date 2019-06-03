Hawks raid Limpopo premier’s office

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has reportedly welcomed the Hawks’ most recent raid of his office in an effort to collect evidence in their investigation into allegations of corruption and misuse of funds regarding international trips.

According to Daily Sun, this will aid in his clean-up efforts within his administration.

Speaking to the publication, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they worked on confidential information that suggested procurement irregularities and the tip-off resulted in a search-and-seizure operation on five different premises.

“Among those is the supply chain office in the premier’s office. The inquiry is still ongoing and there are no arrests. We are not at liberty to divulge any content of the docket,” said Mulaudzi.

Staff are alleged to have colluded with service providers to fake the pricing of travelling and booking fees that saw the premier’s office pay more than double the going rate for an international trip.

Spokesperson for the premier Kenny Mathiva said: “Whatever they come with will assist the premier to clean whatever corrupt activity that may be going on. We will fully cooperate with them to ensure no stone is left unturned.”

