Crime 3.6.2019 10:22 am

Well-known Stellenbosch wine farmer killed in farm attack

Citizen reporter
Louisenhof wine farm. Image: Twitter

Louisenhof wine farm. Image: Twitter

Stefan Smit was shot and killed at his house on Louisenhof wine farm outside Stellenbosch on Sunday night.

Wine farmer Stefan Smit, who owned Louisenhof outside Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, has been shot and killed in a farm invasion.

According to News24, armed suspects entered Smit’s home, and it is believed that robbery was not the motive behind the brutal killing.

The late Stefan Smit. Image: Twitter

Smit’s farm was in the news last year after hundreds of nearby residents built informal shacks on the property. Smit received a number of threats and was forced to beef up security measures on the property after he vehemently resisted the illegal land occupation.

It is further reported that, according to chairperson of the Stellenbosch agriculture union Piet Carinus, Smit was in the process of negotiating to sell some land to the Stellenbosch municipality at market-related prices. This as land grabbers continue to erect shacks on the Louisenhof property.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DNA links alleged attacker to Hankey farm attack rape 30.5.2019
Victims of horror farm attack still plan to marry in style 30.5.2019
Brutal farm attack shocks Georges Valley community 27.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition