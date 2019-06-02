‘Ghost soldier’ nearly took part in Ramaphosa’s inauguration – report

According to a report in Afrikaans weekly Rapport on Sunday, the police and army intelligence are investigating how a man allegedly passing himself off as a soldier for years was nearly part of the infantry group accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa at his inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last week.

Although Thapelo Mokgosi’s family and friends were convinced he was a long-term soldier serving at numerous bases on active duty for years, his bank statements reportedly did not show that he received a salary, though he allegedly had access to large amounts of cash.

Numerous photos exist of Mokgosi in different units posing with high-powered automatic rifles in combat fatigues.

A source has raised the question of how many other “ghost soldiers” might be serving in the military.

Investigators are probing whether the man is part of a “larger plan” that Rapport says could even include a plot to assassinate Ramaphosa or other high-level government officials.

Mokgosi was arrested two weeks ago while allegedly trying to get into the infantry group that saw duty at the stadium last Saturday, in close proximity to Ramaphosa. Numerous other heads of state and almost every other senior state official in South Africa were also in attendance.

Other individuals are reportedly also being investigated.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

