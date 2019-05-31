Two more teens appear in court for Thorisho Themane murder

The total number of teenagers accused of murdering Thorisho Themane now stands at nine. This after the Thorisho Themane Foundation stated two more teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years old, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, reports Polokwane Review.

The teenagers, along with two adults, are accused of allegedly murdering Themane in Flora Park on February 23. His body was found by a passerby.

ALSO READ: Cele says he wants ‘special punishment’ for Thoriso Themane’s killers

In April, seven of the teenagers were released on R2,000 bail and conditions included relocating from the municipal area of Polokwane until finalisation of the matter, as well as not being arrested for any other offences that contain violence as an element.

Another condition was that they do not attend any of the schools they attended at the beginning of the year in the city.

According to the foundation, the adults’ case has been postponed to August 6, and the teenagers will next appear on August 14.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.