Angelo Agrizzi robbed of items worth an estimated R378,000

The police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was held at gunpoint on Thursday and robbed of items worth an estimated R378,000.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said these items included a wristwatch, a wedding ring, a black leather briefcase which contained one Apple MacBook that was silver in colour, five Montblanc pens, a wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash, and bank cards.

Makhubele said the police were investigating the case of armed robbery at a petrol station in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“It is alleged that on [Thursday] at about 1.15 pm the victim was at a BP Garage in Fourways filling petrol in his BMW when he was approached by suspects.

“While the victim was in his vehicle, with the window opened, he felt something touching him next to his right ear. When he looked up he saw two unknown armed men, one of them pointing at him with a firearm.

“It is further alleged that the suspects instructed the victim to open the door and hand over everything that he had,” Makhubele said.

He said the suspects left the scene driving in a silver sedan.

“They were all dressed in black clothing and wearing balaclavas. No shots were fired and no injuries.

“Police are calling for anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08 600 10111.”

