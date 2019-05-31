KZN businesswoman kidnapped, her car found with bullet holes

Forty-year-old Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped at Stapleton Road, Pinetown, in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon.

A statement issued by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said Moonsamy’s black Range Rover was found in Pinetown at around 6.30pm.

“The vehicle driver’s side glass had two bullet holes and the left passenger window was smashed in,” the statement reads.

RUSA said according to a witness, several men in a silver VW Golf, a white hatchback BMW and a bakkie forced the businesswoman off the road.

“They then fired shots at the driver’s window when she locked herself in. Other suspects damaged the left window with the butt of a firearm and forced her out. She was then pushed into a vehicle and driven away.

“A passing security vehicle attempted to follow the suspects and was fired upon. The victim’s handbag and phone were left at the scene. The Westville resident has not been seen or heard off since. Reaction officers and SAPS members are following up on leads.

“If you have any information on this kidnapping kindly call Reaction Unit South Africa on 086 123 4333.”

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of attempted murder and kidnapping are being investigated by the Pinetown SAPS.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

