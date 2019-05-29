WATCH: Scammers sell sand packaged as washing powder

What seemed like an unbelievable bargain turned out to be a scam for a Soshanguve family who bought a packet of sand disguised as Omo washing powder.

Joe Seoketsa was with a friend outside the Spar in Soshanguve Block H last week, when they were approached by a man selling washing powder from a paper bag.

His supposed products ranged from Omo to Surf and Sunlight washing powders. The salesman said he offered each packet at R20 each.

Seoketsa recalled the embarrassing moment: “My friend decided to buy four packets. On our way home, I decided to buy one packet from my friend as I remembered I had run out of washing powder at home.”

His wife, Agatha Seoketsa, said she stored the new packet, as they had not yet run out of washing powder.

It was only on Monday that she decided to open it after Seoketsa’s friend called to tip them on what was inside.

“I wanted to do laundry. But when I opened the packet, I found dust and sand inside. It’s a scam! I took a video and sent it to my friends. One of my friends told me this was not the first time she had heard of this. It is a new way of scamming people,” Agatha said.

Laughing in embarrassment, Seoketsa said they had learnt their lesson to not trust people selling goods in the streets.

“We didn’t suspect anything at all because all those packets were properly sealed. We were conned at night and we don’t know the guy selling these things. Just buy things directly from the shop.

“People of Soshanguve should just be on the lookout for this scam.”

