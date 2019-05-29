Pretoria man hangs girlfriend’s children, then himself

Police have confirmed that they were investigating an inquest and murder of four people after a Soshanguve man allegedly killed three children before hanging himself on Tuesday, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

“The children were two, three, and 11 years of age,” police spokesperson Captain Stephen Maluleka said.

It was understood that the man hanged the children at his home before hanging himself after allegedly speaking to his girlfriend.

According to unconfirmed reports at the scene, the two-year-old was his biological child, while the other two children were his girlfriend’s children.

