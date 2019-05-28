Taxi drivers clash with ‘nyaope boys’ in Pretoria CBD

A clash between taxi drivers and alleged drug users occurred in the CBD in the early hours of Monday morning, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the taxi drivers and “nyaope boys” clashed on the corners of Brown and Lilian Ngoyi streets after the drivers had made accusations that drugs were being sold at a fashion shop and a salon.

“During the clash, the shop’s and salon’s windows and doors were damaged.”

ALSO READ: Mamelodi taxi protest causes chaos on roads

Selepe said police intervened and searched the salon, but found no drugs.

“At this stage, no charges of assault and malicious damage to property have been laid. No injuries were reported,” she said.

Selepe said a joint operation by the police and Tshwane law enforcement would regularly raid the area to “clear out the scourge of drugs” and prevent crime in the area.

“We urge the public not to take law into their hands; if there is any suspicious criminal activity, inform police. Illegal conduct by taxi drivers and owners would not be tolerated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.