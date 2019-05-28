Crime 28.5.2019 10:11 am

Taxi drivers clash with ‘nyaope boys’ in Pretoria CBD

Eliot Mahlase
Police intervening at the shop and salon where drugs were allegedly being sold.

Police intervening at the shop and salon where drugs were allegedly being sold.

Taxi drivers alleged that drugs were being sold at a fashion shop and salon and the windows were damaged.

A clash between taxi drivers and alleged drug users occurred in the CBD in the early hours of Monday morning, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the taxi drivers and “nyaope boys” clashed on the corners of Brown and Lilian Ngoyi streets after the drivers had made accusations that drugs were being sold at a fashion shop and a salon.

“During the clash, the shop’s and salon’s windows and doors were damaged.”

ALSO READ: Mamelodi taxi protest causes chaos on roads

Selepe said police intervened and searched the salon, but found no drugs.

“At this stage, no charges of assault and malicious damage to property have been laid. No injuries were reported,” she said.

Selepe said a joint operation by the police and Tshwane law enforcement would regularly raid the area to “clear out the scourge of drugs” and prevent crime in the area.

“We urge the public not to take law into their hands; if there is any suspicious criminal activity, inform police. Illegal conduct by taxi drivers and owners would not be tolerated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How safe are our children? 4.5.2019
WATCH: State building in Pretoria CBD feared a ‘threat to staff’ 27.9.2018
IN PICTURES: Two dead as taxi drivers clash with foreign nationals in Klerksdorp 10.9.2018




today in print

Read Today's edition