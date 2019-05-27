CCTV nabs gardener accused of murdering veteran Boksburg teacher

A 25-year-old gardener was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Laerskool Goudrand Afrikaans teacher, Linda Breytenbach.

The 66-year-old veteran teacher was murdered at her house in Boksburg North last Sunday afternoon, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

Her body was found by the police after neighbours suspected something was amiss when they saw the suspect leaving the house carrying a black plastic bag with something inside it.

According to Constable Justice Ramaube, spokesperson for the Boksburg North SAPS, the gardener was at the house to work as usual.

“It is alleged that the suspect tied the victim’s feet and hands before suffocating her with a black refuse bag. The suspect allegedly stole a plasma television and cellphone,” said Ramaube.

According to Ramaube, the suspect didn’t realise that he was caught on CCTV camera when he left the crime scene.

“Further investigations lead to the discovery of the stolen TV, which was found under the mattress in the suspect’s room.

“Through diligent investigations by the Trio Task Team they managed to arrest the suspect, who was brought to the Boksburg North police station by his mother.”

The suspect will appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

