Convicted triple murderer on the loose after mistakenly released from court

Witnesses involved in a triple murder case now live in fear after the accused managed to escape police custody during recent court proceedings.

Details on how he managed to do so have yet to be released as police only noticed he was nowhere to be found long after his disappearance.

The Cape Argus identified the accused as Phelo Mtala who was convicted of three counts of murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mtala was expected to appear at the Western Cape High Court today for pre-sentencing reports and sentencing proceedings but was mistakenly released nearly a week ago while appearing at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for another matter.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk told the publication that Mtala escaped on May 20 and is currently at large.

“Members noticed that the mentioned suspect, who was brought from Pollsmoor Maximum, was nowhere to be found. The prisoner was supposed to appear in court and then return to Pollsmoor. Police are in pursuit of the suspect and the investigation continues,” he said.

Mtala was convicted for crimes that took place during a murder spree in 2016.

Cape Argus reports that he was found guilty of the attempted murder of Mthetheleli Mkanda, who was shot in his home in May 2016 and survived the attack. Later that year Mtala shot Sizwe Madinga in a street in Gugulethu. Madinga got away and so his mother was threatened by Mtala and a friend in his place. They shot her as she tried to make an escape but she survived as well.

Anga Dekeni is the only victim who did not survive after Mtala and his friends shot at his home.

He was also convicted of killing two other people.

Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said the escape took place outside the JICS jurisdiction.

“This is a matter for the police, which is investigating and in pursuit to ensure that the inmate is returned to serve out his sentence. Once the inmate has been apprehended and returned to a correctional facility, JICS mandate would be performed in the interest of the human rights of inmates and in consideration of society at large,” she told the publication.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

