Vryheid cash guard jailed after million-rand CIT robbery

More than a year after robbers made off with millions of rands in cash, a former cash guard has been sentenced.

At the time, a group of between eight and ten men, said to be heavily armed, overpowered cash-in-transit guards at the Vryheid Fidelity depot in KwaZulu-Natal and made off with a massive sum of cash, reports Vryheid Herald.

Former employee, Mbuyiseni Mthembu was recently sentenced at Mandeni High Court to 12 years in prison.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Cash-in-transit robbers hit Fidelity offices in Mbombela

When the crime occurred, it was believed the stolen money amounted to R8 million, but it has since been found to be R12 million that Mthembu, Thembokwakhe Robert Nzama, Zakhele Ernest Xulu, Phakamini Hadebe, Mnikeni Khohlwezakhe Majozi, and other accomplices made away with.

Spokesperson for the Hawks Simphiwe Mhlongo said the unit was on the hunt for two suspects.

Khohlwezakhe Majozi and Robert Nzama are said to be on the run from authorities after being granted bail of R30,000 each.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.