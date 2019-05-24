Rhino horn worth almost R85m found in Kempton Park alone this year

Rhino horn worth nearly R85 million had been recovered in several operations in Kempton Park and at OR Tambo International Airport in recent months, reports Kempton Express.

In the latest incident, a 38-year-old man was expected to appear in Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for alleged illegal possession of 22 rhino horns valued at a “substantial amount of money”.

Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the serious organised crime investigation unit apprehended the suspect at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, while he was reportedly travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Twenty rhino horns, weighing about 30kg, were seized after they were found stashed in the suspect’s luggage.

In January horns valued at R23-million were found in a warehouse at the airport. Also in January, two men were caught at the airport in possession of 10 pieces of horn valued at R2 million.

In April, a man was arrested on the R21 near Griffiths Road for being in possession of two horns valued at R1.7 million. He was apparently looking for a buyer.

Earlier this month, horns worth R38 million were found stashed in wine crates in a warehouse in Kempton Park. The police did not disclose the address of the warehouse.

