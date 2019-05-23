Murder suspect in court for hiding knife in his anus

One of the murder suspects in the Hlompho Mohapi murder, 29-year-old Phumlani Qusheka, appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon, reports the George Herald.

This comes after a large folding knife, which measured 17cm long when opened, was found hidden inside his body.

Staff at the George correctional services, where Qusheka is currently in custody, found the knife after it was detected by a metal detector in the facility on May 5.

The knife, wrapped in plastic, was subsequently removed by the suspect via his anus.

Qusheka did not apply for bail. He will appear in the George Regional Court on June 3.

