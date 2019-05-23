Crime 23.5.2019 12:53 pm

Murder suspect in court for hiding knife in his anus

Kristy Kolberg
Image: iStock

Image: iStock

A large folding knife, which measured 17cm long when opened, was found hidden inside his body after it was detected by a metal detector.

One of the murder suspects in the Hlompho Mohapi murder, 29-year-old Phumlani Qusheka, appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon, reports the George Herald.

This comes after a large folding knife, which measured 17cm long when opened, was found hidden inside his body.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about gastrointestinal bleeding

Phumlani Qusheka. Photo: Sphiwe Hobasi, SABC reporter

Staff at the George correctional services, where Qusheka is currently in custody, found the knife after it was detected by a metal detector in the facility on May 5.

The knife, wrapped in plastic, was subsequently removed by the suspect via his anus.

Qusheka did not apply for bail. He will appear in the George Regional Court on June 3.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three arrested for murder of two Durban police officers 23.5.2019
Daughter describes wife-killer Rob Packham as kind and caring father 22.5.2019
Koster schoolboy dies due to multiple injuries, alleged killer in custody 22.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition