Three arrested for murder of two Durban police officers

Picture: Phoenix Crime Watch Facebook page

The officers were killed while guarding an eThekwini councillor’s house. Their firearms, which were stolen, have now been recovered.

Three people have been arrested early on Thursday morning for the murder of two Durban Metro police officers and the theft of their handguns.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad has confirmed the arrests, adding that the suspects were apprehended in the KwaMashu area and that the missing firearms have been recovered.

On Tuesday, Sewpersad had confirmed that a hunt was underway for the gunmen who killed two Durban Metro police officers and stole their handguns from their holsters.

The officers were guarding an eThekwini councillor’s house in Inanda, near Phoenix to the north of Durban, and were attacked overnight. They were shot in their marked police car.

The Phoenix Crime Watch Facebook page said the officers were shot dead at the entrance of Bhambayi in Phoenix.

Sewpersad was not willing to speculate on Tuesday morning if the attack on the police could be interpreted as a possible attempt to also kill the councillor. He said it could have been simply a brutal robbery.

The spokesperson said he could only release the names of the deceased once their families had been informed, though he confirmed one officer was 58 years old and the other was a 37-year-old female.

