Pupil narrowly escapes kidnapping in Roodepoort

Parents have been warned to exercise extra caution when their school-going children are making their way to and from school.

This follows an incident during which a Hoërskool Bastion learner was almost kidnapped on Tuesday morning while walking alone to school, reports Roodepoort Record.

ALSO READ: Teen jumps out of kidnapper’s car in Roodepoort

It is said that three males driving a white Toyota Corolla tried were the ones trying to do the kidnapping.

The Witpoortjie Warnings Group has urged parents not to let their children walk alone, and to make alternative arrangements so they can get to and from school safely.

Roodepoort Police spokesperson Captain Juanita Yorke confirmed the incident and said that a case has been opened and is being investigated.

When the mother of the victim was approached by the Record for comment, she declined to speak to our reporter, saying that Yorke had advised her to not speak to the media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.