Two arrested after hijacking, shootout outside Maryvale High School

A high-speed chase in Orchards on Wednesday left two suspects hospitalised, while two are still on the run, reports North Eastern Tribune.

The police, attached to the Alexandra Police Station, spotted a car reported as hijacked in Bruma and gave chase.

According to acting Station Commander Colonel Sello Makola, the car was hijacked in Bedfordview about a week ago. He said the police tried to stop the driver once they spotted in, but he sped off. The police gave chase and a gunfight ensued along the way.

The suspects drove through the Orchards area until they reached a dead-end. They then drove into a recreational park where they crashed the car into a tree, Makola said.

“While the gunfight continued at the park, two of the four suspects were shot in their shoulders and subsequently arrested and taken to a Johannesburg hospital,” Makola said.

“The other two suspects are still on the run and the police are still searching for them. Inside the vehicle, police recovered two cellphones and two unlicensed firearms.” Makola said that the suspects face charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle, unlicensed firearms, and ammunition. They will remain in hospital until they recover and will then appear in court. There were conflicting reports the shooting occurred in Maryvale High School and Primary school, however, secretary at Maryvale Pre-Primary and Primary Ilaria Lazzari said there was no robbery or shooting inside the school, confirming that the incident happened outside the school. “We are grateful everyone is okay, and we can confirm that the shooting incident took place outside the school.”

