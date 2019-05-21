Man arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder to sue Bheki Cele

Zamokuhle Mbatha has filed a suit against Police Minister Bheki Cele and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for wrongful arrest and defamation of character after he was arrested and detained back in 2014.

According to the Daily Sun, the papers were filed in the High Court in Johannesburg on May 13.

Mbatha, who was 25 at the time, appeared in Boksburg Magistrate’s Court after being positively identified by a witness following an identity parade.

Speaking to the publication, his lawyer Xolani Ndwandwe said his client’s dignity and safety were put on the line and he lost his job while he was in jail.

He added that he believed his client had a strong case at this stage.

The police minister’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said: “Cele was not the minister when Mbatha was arrested in 2014, but I’m not saying whether we will challenge this in court. The minister’s office is still consulting the legal team about it.”

