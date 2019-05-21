WATCH: Police station ‘under siege’ from angry Yeoville residents

Disgruntled Yeoville residents have demanded answers following the fatal shooting of a man, which allegedly resulted in his mother dying moments after receiving the news about it.

Yeoville was a virtual war zone on Monday evening after police shot and killed an armed man. He was gunned down after opening fire in Yeo Street.

Khulekhani Ngubane, the brother of the man killed, told The Citizen that family members were awaiting the arrival of a corpse of another man who was stabbed to death on the same street on May 14.

On Monday, Ngubane heard that Yeoville officers apprehended a suspect who was later identified to be his brother. His brother allegedly fired three shots in the air before allegedly attempting to surrender. Police are alleged to have then opened fire on the gunman. Ngubane said the officers shot his brother in front of people after ordering him to put his gun on the ground. He told The Citizen that the man’s mother heard the news and then died. He would still confirm details of her death with the family, however.

Note: The circumstances of the shooting still remain unclear, although a mob of residents marched to the Yeoville police station alleging foul play.

Joburgexpress has reported that Yeoville police spokesperson Captain Sifiso Mabizela said police heard gunshots from the station around 12:30 on Yeo and Bedford streets.

“They responded and saw a man firing shots into the air. Members ordered him to surrender the firearm but he didn’t comply with the police orders.”

The armed man pointed the firearm towards police and fired, Mabizela said. Police retaliated and shot the man below the armpit and stomach. His firearm was recovered at the scene and he was declared dead by medics who arrived shortly after.

The shooting apparently angered those community members who witnessed it and allegedly prompted them to attack police officers. This resulted in the officer’s state vehicle being severely damaged.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been roped in to the case to probe the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The mob gathered outside the Yeoville police station last night, where rubber bullets and tear gas were used to disperse the angry crowd as they attempted to break down the main entry point to the police station.

The crowd even prevented police vehicles from entering or leaving the station, hurling rocks at the vehicles as well as at the station building.

The situation remains tense as some locals are alleged to be regrouping.

