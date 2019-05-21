Two Durban cops shot dead in their car, have their guns stolen

Durban metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad has confirmed they are hunting for gunmen who killed two Durban Metro police officers and stole their handguns from their holsters.

The incident took place overnight in Inanda, and the officers were shot in their marked police car while guarding the home of an ANC councillor near Phoenix to the north of Durban.

The Phoenix Crime Watch Facebook page said the officers were shot dead at the entrance of Bhambayi in Phoenix.

Sewpersad was not willing to speculate on Tuesday morning if the attack on the police could be interpreted as a possible attempt to also kill the councillor. He said it could have been simply a brutal robbery.

The spokesperson said he could only release the names of the deceased once their families had been informed, though he confirmed one officer was 58 years old and the other was a 37-year-old female.

The metro police would be working with a provincial task team from the SA Police Service to apprehend the killers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.