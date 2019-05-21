Man on 50 most wanted list arrested in Pretoria

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the man was on the repeat offenders’ list, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

“The man, wanted for a string of cases including house robberies, theft of motor vehicles and house break-ins, was traced and located in Pretoria at the weekend. Investigations are still underway as it is believed he could be linked to other cases.”

Masondo said police were on a quest to remove repeat offenders from the streets, “most of whom we have reasons to believe are behind some of the serious and violent crimes”.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Mavimbela said 258 people were arrested in Pretoria.

“This was in a quest to combat serious and violent crimes like hijacking, murder, cash-in-transit heists, business and house robberies and other priority crimes within the Tshwane district.”

Mavimbela said three handguns were recovered during the weekend’s intelligence-driven operations.

“Two were recovered in Mamelodi East on Friday evening following a high-speed car chase between members of the flying squad and a VW Jetta that had been reportedly been hijacked in Pretoria West earlier the same day.”

He said two people were arrested and “one is recovering in hospital” from gunshot wounds to his lower body sustained in a shootout with the police.

He said the VW Jetta was impounded.

He said the third firearm was recovered during a stop-and-search operation in Villieria on Saturday from a motorist who was stopped for reportedly skipping a red robot.

“In Temba, Hammanskraal, a 19-year-old was caught while reportedly selling dagga to learners during a drug awareness campaign that was led by the local police.

“Other arrests were for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances, theft, burglary, serious assault, rape, and murder.”

Meanwhile, a man believed to be linked to the notorious “Boko Haram” gang allegedly operating in Mamelodi, has been arrested.

Tshwane police district commander Major-General Daniel Mthombeni commended the public for continuously sharing information with the police that has led to arrests and recovery of stolen property.

“The communities are indispensable stakeholders in the fight against crime. It is only with their assistance that we will find ourselves firmly towards the attainment of our noble goal, which is to ensure that not only are our people safe, but also feel safe,” he said.

Mavimbela said the suspects were expected in various courts within the district soon.

