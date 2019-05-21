Crime 21.5.2019 06:10 am

Tavern-owning police captain held for murder

Alex Matlala
Angry community members in Limpopo on Sunday torched four vehicles allegedly belonging to a police captain and his family members after he was arrested on suspicion of murder and the attempted murder of the man’s brother.

The incident took place at the officer’s tavern in Makosha village, outside Giyani.

The officer also faces expulsion from the SA Police Service as the law prohibits officers from owning taverns.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said internal investigations against the police captain were under way. He said the outcome would reveal if there were possible sanctions.

Mojapelo said the captain was stationed at Modjadjiskloof police station, outside Tzaneen.

According to the police statement, he was arrested on Sunday morning.

“When the brother of the deceased interfered the captain allegedly also shot at him and he was seriously wounded,” said Mojapelo. “Upon hearing about the murder, the community of Makosha mobilised and stormed the tavern. The angry community further torched four vehicles.

“Eight suspects, aged between 22 and 33 years old, were arrested for public violence.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has instructed investigators to leave no stone unturned in determining and uncovering what happened.

