Roodepoort family distraught after senseless murder

“He left behind his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren just for a car and a firearm he did not own.”

These painful words came from Louise Coertz, the daughter-in-law of Gert Botes from Witpoortjie, who died during a botched house robbery on May 2.

Botes, an elderly open-hearted community member of Witpoortjie, as described by her bereaved daughter-in-law, lost his life after being attacked with an unknown object.

Coertz detailed the traumatic events: “At around 5pm on 2 May, Oupa (Botes) went outside to the garage to assist [his] wife with packing her work items into the car for the next day. Three assailants jumped over the gate and in the garage, they attacked him by hitting him on the head with an object. His sister-in-law came out to see what was happening and was beaten as well. She was taken to her bedroom, which was ransacked as the attackers searched for jewellery and a firearm.

“Oupa’s wife ran out to find help but nobody could come to her aid.

“The robbers then brought Oupa into the house and beat him even more. He died on his bed.”

According to Coertz, this was not the first attempt to rob the property.

“On 27 April at about 7.30pm, while Oupa and Ouma were getting ready to go to bed, they heard the dog barking outside. Ouma indicated to Oupa that someone had broken the burglar gate and was at the door. The intruders subsequently broke the door but when Oupa called for help, the men fled the property,” she explained.

Coertz added that the two cases were reported and that the police believed they were linked. She said that the stolen gold Corsa with registration HD 51 CP GP was still missing.

Roodepoort Police confirmed that they were investigating a case of armed robbery and murder on the property.

“It’s shocking for the family to be attacked twice in such a senseless manner, also taking what was valuable to us – and a life,” Coertz lamented.

Botes was laid to rest on Thursday, 16 May.

