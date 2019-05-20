Shocking arrests in Farhaad Moosa murder case

Two close relatives were among several arrested last night for the murder of Ideals Brick owner Farhaad Moosa, according to Public Eye Maritzburg.

In a crime intelligence-driven operation, police arrested the two relatives and then descended on the men allegedly paid to carry out the hit.

Police came under heavy fire last night when they moved in on the hitmen. One suspect was shot dead, another injured, and two taken into custody.

Pietermaritzburg Crime Intelligence Detectives and Mountain Rise Crime Prevention Unit made the arrests.

The two close family members arrested are believed to be the masterminds behind Moosa’s untimely demise.

Moosa was shot and killed, while his son was shot and injured, in what appeared to be a botched robbery on April 18 at his Albert Falls farm.

Moosa’s cousin, Mohammed Ebrahim Moosa, said that the family was reeling from the shock of the arrests.

“At the moment, we are in disbelief. This is beyond our imagination. I can say we are dumbstruck over the arrests. The law must take its course, for whoever is responsible. This was unexpected and we are deeply saddened by it,” he said.

Mohammed added that the family thanked SAPS and had full confidence in the justice system. “Thanks to all the SAPS members for their dedication and tireless efforts in solving this murder and arresting all those involved.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.