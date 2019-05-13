Police looking into politicians’ ‘double voting’ tests – Cele

The Justice Crime Prevention and Security cluster ministers met this morning to provide a report on security measures during the sixth general elections.

A total of sixteen people were found guilty in one case in KwaZulu-Natal on charges defacing and removing a billboard. In the Eastern Cape, fourteen suspects were charged with public violence and sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Others were given fines related to the destruction of electoral merchandise. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the security cluster would now focus their attention on the preparations for the inauguration of the sixth democratically elected president of the country on May 25.

He admits there were tensions in KwaZulu-Natal and Vuwani, although the situation was attended to. Voting stations in Limpopo, Vuwani, were reopened after threats of violence.

Twenty suspects were reportedly arrested last week for attempting to vote more than once. Police were also following up on incidents where politicians admitted to sending some of their members to test if they could vote twice.

He said 22,924 voting stations were secured on the day of the elections without major incidents.

In terms of crimes in general, 188 cases were reported.

203 suspects were arrested.

53 cases were currently in court with 99 of the cases under investigation.

Nine of the cases were with the public prosecutor pending a decision.

Finalised cases stood at:

Three people were found guilty.

Undetected cases stand at 12.

There were seven withdrawn cases.

Cele lauded the 51,000 officers and 3,500 reservists deployed at various stations who ensured a safe and secure environment for citizens to vote.

