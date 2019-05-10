Headless body of KZN schoolgirl found dumped in donga

Nongoma police are investigating a case of murder after the headless body of a 15-year-old teenage girl was found in the KwaMiya area in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday last week, reports Zululand Observer.

The body was identified as that of Nomvelo Nkosi, a Grade 7 pupil at KwaMiya Primary School in Nongoma.

“The body was found dumped in a donga and was discovered by children walking next to the donga. They alerted the elders about their discovery,” said Zululand Police Cluster spokesperson, Captain Nkosie Gwala.

She said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased left school at about 3pm and had planned to visit a relative at Matshempunzi Reserve, which is not far from her home.

