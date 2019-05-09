Son allegedly stabs mother with scissors seven times

Sixty-five-year-old Sen Govender was rushed to a local hospital where she received further medical attention after being stabbed numerous times by her 34-year-old son, reports Maritzburg Sun.

Details of the incident are still unknown. Her son was apprehended with swift action by Sector 4 Policing Forum and the community.

ANC PR councillor Rachel Soobiah condemned the violent act.

“I would like the full extent of the law to be taken. Such an act against an elderly mother of the community is unacceptable. I would like to thank Sector 4 Policing Forum for their prompt reaction. They always work together to assist the community at any time,” said Soobiah.

Mountain Rise SAPS Brigadier Boxer Pillay said that a case of attempted murder was being investigated.

“A female was stabbed with a pair of scissors on the left shoulder, neck, and forehead. The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon. A case of attempted murder is being investigated,” said Pillay.

Pregalathan Govender, 34, who made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with attempted murder, was remanded in custody pending a formal bail application next week. State prosecutor Mariam Aboobaker indicated that the state would be opposing bail.

