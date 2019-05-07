Man found dead in car outside Sandton police station

A man was found shot dead in a car outside the Sandton Police Station on Sunday, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Captain Granville Meyer, the spokesperson for the Sandton Police Station, said that the man’s body was found when police officers heard gunshots outside the station. Upon further investigation, they found a car parked outside with bullet holes in the windscreen.

Meyer added that firearms were found next to the deceased.

An inquiry docket was opened and the case is under further investigation.

Details: Sandton Police Station 011 722 4200

