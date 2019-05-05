They shot at me, dropped k-word after finding out I was black, stripper alleges

A stripper from Johannesburg says she had a gun pulled on her and was chased away from a bachelor’s party without payment after the groom-to-be’s father found out that she was black, Sunday World reports.

The woman, who did not reveal her name to the publication, says she arrived in Hekpoort only to be made to feel uncomfortable, and that things escalated further when the groom’s father and four other men burst into the room where she was changing.

She alleges the father of the groom later pulled a gun on her and said he won’t pay for a “k****r”. She says another man held a gun to her head while semi-naked, and that the gunman pursued her after she left with her driver, firing a shot at her. The driver confirmed this to the publication.

The client who booked her for the event, however, denied the stripper’s allegations.

“There was no gunshot and no racism last night. The reason it was cancelled is because the groom’s father was not happy there was a stripper there,” said Devin de Beer, who booked the stripper via her agent.

Marcus Met, from the stripper’s agency, meanwhile, says the client did request a white stripper, but that he didn’t mention this to the stripper’s manager as he “took it for granted” that she was not black due to her having light skin.

Met confirmed that a deposit was paid, adding that the hosts of the bachelor’s party paid for the stripper’s taxi and apologised for cancelling the event the following day.

De Beer, meanwhile, called all allegations a lie and said he would be taking legal action.

