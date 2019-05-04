Poacher killed in shootout, as another gets 22 years in prison

A 33-year -old man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for poaching at the Skukuza Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Mpumalanga News reports.

Musa Khoza from Manyeveni Trust outside White River was arrested in the Kruger National Park in 2016.

He faced other charges including trespassing, carrying out of a restricted activity involving threatened or poaching protected species without a permit, possession of a firearm and ammunition, a dangerous weapon and stolen property.

Meanwhile, Skukuza police are looking for a suspect who absconded from a crime scene after an altercation through the barrel of a gun with the suspects, that took place in the park on April 26.

Police received information about two suspects who were planning to enter the park with intention to poach.

A joint operational team managed to track down the duo. The suspects started shooting at the law causing a shootout which resulted in one of the suspects being fatally wounded. A hunting rifle with ammunition and two carry bags were seized.

The other suspect managed to escape into the bushes and is still at large.

Anyone with information that will assist in tracking down the suspect or establish his identity is requested to contact Warrant Officer Chris Leroy on 082 448 9613 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

