Man arrested in Kempton Park after trying to pay for petrol with fake money

A 41-year-old man from Edleen spent Freedom Day in a holding cell after he tried to pay for petrol with counterfeit money the day before, reports Kempton Express.

According to Capt. Lesibana Molokomme, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS, the man asked a petrol attendant to pour R500’s petrol into his vehicle.

“The attendant identified the money as fake and the police were called to the scene,” Molokomme told Express.

He added that the suspect’s car was searched, where a further R2,200 worth of counterfeit notes were found.

“The suspect was arrested on the spot for fraud and possession of fake money,” Molokomme concluded.

