WATCH: Video of PE man assaulting woman goes viral

A video of what appears to be a man severely assaulting a woman is in the process of going viral, causing outrage and spurring efforts on social media to track down the alleged perpetrator.

The man has been identified by multiple social media users and is allegedly from Port Elizabeth. According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci, he should not yet be named by the media. This was confirmed by Colonel Priscilla Naidu, who said those wishing to open a case would need to pinpoint which area of the city the alleged attacker comes from.

The horrific video earned the attention of people including lawyer Tumi Sole, the founder of #CountryDuty, a campaign using Twitter as a platform for social justice, and the DA’s Phumzile Van Damme, who both provided the South African Police Service (SAPS) with information on the alleged attacker.

The police responded, saying that “they view this assault in a very serious light and we would appreciate anyone who has any information that could help us identify and arrest the perpetrator to please come forward with such info”.

The man has deactivated his Twitter account and changed his Instagram account to private following his naming on Twitter.

He is alleged to be the same man accused of attacking a woman in a story published in Port Elizabeth publication HeraldLive.

In the story, he was accused of attacking Nelson Mandela University law student Fumani Jacob with a glass object after she rejected his romantic advances.

The video can be seen below. It may be disturbing to sensitive viewers.

We have posted a version of the video from Twitter account @AdvBarryRoux as in other versions the alleged abuser is named.

This is a developing story.

Stop Women Abuse pic.twitter.com/OErQe70KtC — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) May 2, 2019

#CountryDuty Whoever has his details & his whereabouts please get in touch! @SAPoliceService there’s work to be done. We will be sending you info as we get it via DM and also on these streets. We also request a statement once you arrest him tonight! https://t.co/dHQZ1QdltY — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 2, 2019

The SAPS views this assault in a very serious light and we would appreciate anyone who has any information that could help us identify and arrest the perpetrator to please come forward with such info. #CrimeStop 08600 10111. NP — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 2, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.