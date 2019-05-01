Joburg cops bust three drug dealers

Police on Wednesday arrested a foreign national after the man was found with a large quantity of drugs in Bruma.

Police received a tip-off about a man selling drugs driving in a blue Hyundai. Police later spotted a vehicle that matched the description, and intercepted it. Upon searching the suspect and the car, police found about 50 plastic bags containing heroine.

Police then went to the suspect’s home where more drugs were found – mandrax tablets and heroine wrapped in small plastic bags.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs, and will be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in due course.

The value of the drugs seized is yet to be determined.

In a separate drug bust, police officers from Germiston received information about a red Corsa Bakkie that was to deliver drugs in the area.

Police spotted two occupants in a vehicle and found drugs estimated at a street value of approximately R50,000 inside the bakkie. Both suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs.

The identification and eradication of drug dealers is one of the Gauteng provincial commissioner’s priorities in his endeavour to bring crime to its lowest level in Gauteng. The use of drugs condemns the minds and future of the youth of our country and usually leads to serious and violent crimes.

Gauteng Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended the police officers for their thorough intelligence and observations that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The commissioner is also confident that police are on the right path towards bringing down those who continue to smuggle drugs into the province.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.