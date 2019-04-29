Family of victims shocked to find ‘prison profile’ of serial killer on Facebook

A photo of the young serial murderer Kershwin Goldstone from Pietermaritzburg in his prison outfit on Facebook has reportedly shaken the family of his victims after they stumbled upon it recently.

Goldstone was sentenced to 135 years in prison last year in July for a killing spree that claimed the lives of at least three pensioners.

Times Select has reported that this didn’t apparently stop him from updating his Facebook profile with a photo of himself in his orange prison overalls, along with a photo of an attractive young woman, who has not been identified as yet.

The 22-year-old’s profile was reportedly discovered by the niece of one of the elderly victims, who brought it to the department of correctional services’ attention.

The Citizen found the Facebook page in question, but it features little publicly available activity and not many friends, though the killer’s brother is among them.

The former Alexandra High School pupil murdered his three retired victims within a single month. He made a full confession about it in court. It emerged he was orphaned at a young age, suffered abuse, lived at the Salvation Army orphanage and was later sent-off to Boy’s Town.

He became a known drug addict and his killing spree was believed to have been driven partly by the need to steal money and valuables from elderly residents in the two retirement homes he was targeting. He used the same modus operandi each time, and it is believed he would simply have kept doing it if not for his capture.

Chilling details emerged about the killer’s ability to scale high walls, even three floors up, and even being able to swing from balcony to balcony in search of victims.

After his killings, he raided his victims’ apartments before helping himself to food in the fridge and fleeing.

Last year, The Citizen reported that prisoners are often able to stay in touch with the outside world thanks to illicit cellphones in jail. Among them was Lindray Khakhu, the man who killed three-year-old Luke Tibbetts in 2013, and was apparently living the high life in jail, sporting designer clothes, a laptop and dating a young policewoman.

Lindray Khakhu, 25, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Westbury toddler Tibbetts in 2015.

Since his arrest that year, he allegedly even started dating a police officer and somehow managed to afford out-of-the-ordinary privileges while in custody.

In photographs sent to The Citizen, Khakhu was seen sporting several designer outfits and accessories, and showing off his jewellery while sipping on energy drinks.

The department of correctional services has reportedly been rolling out a plan to improve prison security and limit access to cellphones for inmates.

