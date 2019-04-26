Elderly woman falls prey to bogus cops in KZN

Verulam police have issued a stern warning to residents to be vigilant of suspicious individuals after an elderly woman was robbed of her cash by suspects, who posed as police officials in the CBD on Tuesday, reports Phoenix Sun.

The 61-year-old victim said she had cash to the amount of R28,800 in her possession while walking through the CBD.

ALSO READ: Bogus cops rob Pretoria residents of money, valuables

She was approached by a woman, who informed her that she found an envelope and that she would like to share the money that was inside.

As they were speaking, a vehicle driven by a man stopped next to them. The woman alleged that they were police who were conducting investigations of theft, and instructed the victim and the other woman to get into the vehicle as they are to be taken to Verulam SAPS. They drove to a sugarcane field and instructed the victim to hand over her bag, which contained the R28,800 in cash. The female who initially approached the victim was also shown to be part of the group of suspects. Communications officer of Verulam SAPS Cpt Henry Kisten said: “When approached by someone posing as police officials, always demand their appointment certificate. Never carry or withdraw large amounts of cash. There have been previously reported cases with a similar modus operandi. It is under investigation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.