Ramaphosa considering king Dalindyebo pardon

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo may be released early from prison following reports that the presidency received a recommendation from Correctional Service Justice minister Michael Masutha to pardon the king.

The abaThembu king, who started serving his sentence in December 2015, is currently serving time for assault, arson, and defeating the ends of justice.

Ramaphosa is reportedly considering the recommendation.

BREAKING: Presidency confirms that ‘President Ramaphosa has received a recommendation from Justice Minister Masutha to pardon King Dalinyebo – serving 12 years for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

This follows an appeal from the Traditional Leaders of South Africa, who called on the ANC and the president to release Dalindyebo from prison earlier in the year.

Dalindyebo was sentenced in the Eastern Cape High Court in 2009 to 15 years in jail for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three for arson and one each for defeating the ends of justice and culpable homicide. In 2105 the Supreme court of Appeals reduced his sentence by three years.

