Five-year-old Cape Town boy shot three times

Citizen reporter
The boy was shot three times, but survived the incident.

A five-year-old Capetonian was shot three times on Sunday in what is suspected to gang-related violence.

News24 reports that the boy survived the shooting and is in a critical condition in hospital.

The boy, a seven-year-old girl and a 32-year-old man were injured in the shooting, which took place on Syringa Street, Bonteheuwel.

The three bullets have not yet been removed from the two-year-old – two are in his buttocks and one is in his back.

The five-year-old’s family were yet to decide on Monday whether the boy should be operated on.

The seven-year-old was wounded in the leg and has been discharged from hospital.

The two children had been playing at the boy’s home when the suspected gang violence broke out.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and those with information were urged to contact the local police.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

