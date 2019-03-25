 
Crime 25.3.2019 03:28 pm

Charges in Sindiso Magaqa murder case provisionally withdrawn

Kaunda Selisho
File image: ANA

The State attributed the withdrawal to insufficient evidence.

Following his appearance in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates Court on Monday, murder charges against Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe have been provisionally withdrawn.

According to News24, the State attributed the withdrawal to insufficient evidence.

Ndobe was arrested last week in connection with the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Sindiso Magaqa shortly after Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was arrested on Friday in connection with two separate cases.

The 44-year-old appeared alongside Mbulelo Mbofana, 34, Sbonelo Myeza, 39, and Zweliphansi Skhosana, 48, who each faced one count of murder and two of attempted murder.

