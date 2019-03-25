Charges in Sindiso Magaqa murder case provisionally withdrawn

Following his appearance in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates Court on Monday, murder charges against Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe have been provisionally withdrawn.

According to News24, the State attributed the withdrawal to insufficient evidence.

Ndobe was arrested last week in connection with the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Sindiso Magaqa shortly after Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was arrested on Friday in connection with two separate cases.

The 44-year-old appeared alongside Mbulelo Mbofana, 34, Sbonelo Myeza, 39, and Zweliphansi Skhosana, 48, who each faced one count of murder and two of attempted murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.