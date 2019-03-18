One of Gauteng’s most wanted rapists arrested in Lenasia

One of the two most wanted serial rapists in Gauteng was finally nabbed by law enforcement on Saturday, reports Rising Sun Lenasia.

Sipho Mbatha, 33, was arrested at a residence in Lawley, Lenasia. Mbatha was wanted by police in connection with at least ten rape cases, kidnapping, pointing of a firearm, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

ALSO READ: Young woman gang-raped in Joburg CBD

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters of the Gauteng police said: “The management of police in Gauteng have welcomed the arrest of a 33-year-old man believed to be behind a number of rape cases reported between February and March 2019 at Lenasia and the Lawley informal settlement.”

Mbatha was found in possession of a toy gun, but later revealed where a real gun could be found. He led police to the residence of a 45-year-old man, who was then arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The firearm is believed to have been used by Mbatha during the sexual offences against all his victims, including a 10-year-old.

Forensic analysis is underway to establish whether or not the suspect could be linked to previous crimes against women and children in and around the Lenasia area. To this end, the possibility cannot be ruled out that the suspect could be linked to cases outside of Gauteng.

Mbatha, who used several surnames, including Ntombela and Mthethwa, was out on parole after being convicted for a rape in Paulpietersburg, KwaZulu-Natal. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “Mbatha is known for terrorising the residents of the Lawley informal settlement, near Lenasia, and other parts of Soweto. He would threaten to kill the victims if they report him to the police. A warrant for his arrest was issued relating to more than 10 cases of rape, kidnapping, pointing of a firearm, attempted murder, and armed robbery.”

Both suspects appeared at the Protea Magistrate Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police are also on the heels of another wanted alleged serial rapist, 37-year-old Orence Makhubela.

Makhubela is wanted in connection with 13 cases of rape in Diepsloot and Westonaria.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Makubela can contact Sergeant Jack Ngobeni at 079 890 7936 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.