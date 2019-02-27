 
Police recover cash stacked in box from two suspects

The suspects are expected to appear in court on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and money laundering.

The South African Police Service’s intensive intervention and stabilisation programme, Operation Thunder, in Lansdowne, Western Cape, on Tuesday arrested two suspects for the possession of a prohibited 9mm firearm, ammunition and a large amount of money.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: “The two suspects aged 24 and 25 had cash to the tune of R680,050 in their possession, believed to be the proceeds of crime. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and money laundering.”

In another incident in Hout Bay, a 25-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday on charges of assault and intimidation following an incident of violence in Hangberg on Friday evening where a man was assaulted with a firearm.

“During the arrest of the suspect, he had a pellet gun in his possession,” said Traut.

He appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

