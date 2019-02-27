WATCH: Brazen thieves pour ‘acid’ on dogs

The Boksburg North SAPS are on the hunt for three suspects linked to an alleged house break-in in Beyers Park, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

The robbery took place last Wednesday morning.

According to Boksburg North SAPS’ Lieut Col Sipho Mathebula, the men allegedly poured an unknown liquid, believed to be acid, on the dogs guarding the gate.

ALSO READ: KZN couple stabbed with sword during home invasion

“The suspects then gained entry to the property and made their way through the house,” said Mathebula.

“They allegedly stole laptops and other equipment. No one was home when the theft occurred.”

A case of house robbery has been opened at the Boksburg North SAPS. It is not known if the dogs were seriously injured in the attack, or what condition they are currently in.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.