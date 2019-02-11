‘Last-minute’ grocery shoppers targeted in Centurion

Lyttelton police are investigating a trend observed recently involving criminals targeting residents who do “last-minute” grocery shopping, reports Centurion Rekord.

The victims tend to do shopping on their way home, according to police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller.

“The crimes tend to happen at shopping centres and petrol stations towards the afternoon, starting from 4.30pm, but can take place as late as 9pm.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Video emerges of armed robbery at Mpumalanga mall

The crimes tend to be of a smash-and-grab and theft out of motor vehicle-related nature.

Police identified the following hotspots in Centurion: End and Rabie streets, Migmatite and Hendrik Verwoerd drives, and the N1 off-ramp on Botha Avenue.

“Residents are once again urged not to leave valuables on their seats when driving,” said Miller.

“Rather place items in your boot before leaving for your destination. Always check that your car doors are locked before leaving your vehicle. Do not just assume the vehicle is locked.”

He said it appeared as if criminals were again using remote jammers to keep motorists from locking their vehicles.

“Motorists who see anyone suspicious in parking lots or around vehicles are also urged to bring this to the attention of the parking lot security as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Lyttelton police made various arrests at the weekend, including five for shoplifting, two for malicious damage to property, three for common theft, one for driving under the influence of alcohol, and one for trespassing and resisting arrest.

One person was arrested for domestic violence and another for failure to furnish his name to a police officer, and intimidation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.