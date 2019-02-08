Nicholas Ninow mentally fit to stand trial, case postponed

The case against a Nicholas Ninow, the 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, has been postponed to March 5.

Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning after a month of his mental state being evaluated at the Weskoppies Mental hospital. Ninow, who was subjected to a series of psychiatric evaluations, has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Legal representatives are in possession of both the psychiatric and psychological report regarding Ninow’s state of mind. They agreed with the state that the case be postponed to March 5.

With the report from the doctors complete, the presiding judge will now be assisted by this report on Ninow’s condition.

Ninow was arrested at a Silverton restaurant for allegedly raping a minor. He was ordered to undergo mental observation, in the interests of a fair trial, before he submits his plea.

It was during his previous court appearance that his lawyer Riaan du Plessis told the court that there was a need to evaluate Ninow’s mental state.

He added that Ninow was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013, and has since been on medication. The court then ruled that he would undergo mental observation.

