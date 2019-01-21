Kebble-killer Mikey Schultz says ‘greedy clown’ Agrizzi is lying about Bosasa

Notorious underworld figure Mikey Schultz said Angelo Agrizzi was lying in his claim, contained in an affidavit, that he had been hired to protect former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and his family, News24 reports.

Rather, Schultz claimed he had never met the Watsons, and that Agrizzi was the one who contacted him and asked him to collect a debt from Watson.

Schultz gained infamy after admitting to having shot and killed mining magnate Brett Kebble but was granted indemnity from prosecution in return for giving testimony against Glenn Agliotti, who was alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime.

The commission heard last week that Bosasa had allegedly gotten hold of Schultz after finding out that Agrizzi was going to give damning testimony at the commissioning about the company and Watson.

While Agrizzi has turned whistle-blower, saying his guilt after a near-death experience had prompted him to sing about his time at Bosasa, which he described as functioning like a “cult”, he himself, by his own admission, did not have clean hands.

Last week it was reported Agrizzi claimed that when the alleged bribery at Bosasa stopped working on people, those who knew “too much” or started complaining about their responsibilities would be “disposed of”.

And, Agrizzi says he was one of the people involved in doing the “disposing”.

“I know because I used to do some of the disposing. There was a dustbin with people’s names in it. If you served your purpose and started raising your voice and started saying you did not want to do it anymore, you would simply be terminated. They would say ‘we don’t need this person anymore’. If you started raising your voice, you would be taken out just like that,” he said.

Agrizzi also admitted to having personally been the “bag man” for the controversial company’s bribe money, delivering some of the bribes himself.

